BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
FRANKFURT May 21 Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services Advisory said on Thursday a management shake-up at Deutsche Bank did not go far enough and called for more changes to restore its confidence in the bank's board of management.
Germany's largest bank has beefed up the powers of co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain and reduced the influence of his partner Juergen Fitschen in a management overhaul aimed at improving performance and mollifying shareholders. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Susan Thomas)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.