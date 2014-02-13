* Karl-Georg Altenburg to join Deutsche Bank

* Altenburg to become co-head investment banking EMEA

* JPMorgan names Martin Wiesmann new country head Germany

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Deutsche Bank has hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, head of investment banking in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for JPMorgan, as its co-head of investment banking and corporate finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Miles Millard, Deutsche's global head of capital markets and treasury, will take on additional duties to also become co-head of corporate finance for the EMEA region.

Altenburg and Millard will report to Robert Rankin, co-head of corporate banking & securities and head of corporate finance.

Altenburg joined JPMorgan in 1993, holding positions across debt capital markets and the investment banking division in New York, London and Frankfurt. Prior to JPMorgan he worked at Salomon Brothers and consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

JPMorgan said Martin Wiesmann will become senior country officer (SCO) for Germany with responsibility for all operations in the country, effective immediately.

Wiesmann has been head of investment banking in Germany and Austria since August 2012. He has worked on a large number of M&A and capital market transactions in the transport, industrials and financial institutions sectors.

Prior to joining JPMorgan in 2007, Wiesmann worked for 12 years in the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt.

JPMorgan also said Pascal Ravery will become chairman of the Swiss management committee in addition to his current role as a vice chairman of European investment banking.

Nick Bossart, a member of the Swiss management committee and head of investment banking in Switzerland, will succeed Pascal as senior country officer for Switzerland. Anton Ulmer will join JPMorgan as senior country officer for Austria, effective April 1.

Ulmer joins from Morgan Stanley, where he had led the investment banking business in Austria since 2007, JPMorgan said.