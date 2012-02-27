(Adds detail, background)
* Waugh to stay at helm until successor found
* Managers jostle for position under new co-CEOs
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 Deutsche Bank
is seeking a new chief executive for its Americas business after
Seth Waugh decided to step down, Germany's biggest lender said
on Monday.
The move comes as Deutsche Bank draws up a list of new
leaders to take the helm after group chief executive Josef
Ackermann retires in May.
Waugh, who has served as CEO of the Americas region since
April 2000, will stay on while a successor is installed, and
will continue to serve the bank in an advisory capacity. He has
been a part of the group executive committee of senior leaders
since 2009.
Ackermann will step down in May, making way for a tandem
leadership structure under co-chief executives Anshu Jain,
currently head of the corporate and investment bank, and Juergen
Fitschen, now head of regional management.
The new co-CEOS have been drawing up lists of preferred
candidates for key positions within the bank and Waugh's name
was not among them, bank insiders said.
Sources familiar with the bank's thinking told Reuters
earlier this month that Robert Rankin, currently chief executive
of Deutsche Bank Asia Pacific, may take over some of the
responsibilities held by Fitschen.
Jain's current responsibilities for investment banking and
markets may be split among a tight group of senior managers, the
sources said, with the roster of key positions filled by the
time the bank's top managers convene for a meeting in April.
