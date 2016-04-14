FRANKFURT, April 14 Deutsche Bank said on Thursday Pamela Root would replace Nadine Faruque as global head of compliance, effective from June 6.

Root will be based in London and will report to Sylvie Matherat, chief regulatory officer and member of the bank's management board.

Root joins from Citigroup where she was chief compliance officer for the global institutional clients group.

Faruque decided for personal reasons to leave Deutsche Bank in March 2016.

Deutsche also said it had hired Peter Hazlewood as global head of anti-financial crime and group money-laundering reporting officer. He will join in July 2016

Hazlewood succeeds Ulrich Göres who decided at his own request to leave the Bank at the end of January 2016, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)