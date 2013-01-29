By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Jan 29 Deutsche Bank AG
said on Tuesday that Henrik Aslaksen and Paul Stefanick will
become co-heads of global investment banking coverage and
advisory, running the investment bank's industry and country
coverage groups globally.
The bankers will replace Jacques Brand, who became chief
executive officer of Deutsche Bank North America in November.
Stefanick will also run the banks' client coverage and
capital markets business in the Americas, jointly with Mark
Fedorcik, who currently heads the leveraged debt capital markets
group, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
As part of the management reshuffle, John Eydenberg, head of
the bank's financial sponsors group, will join Stefanick as
co-head of Americas investment banking coverage and advisory.
Eydenberg will continue to oversee the sponsors business.
The bank announced the new appointments in a memo to
employees earlier on Tuesday.
Aslaksen was most recently global head of mergers and
acquisitions and also ran the corporate finance group for
Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Stefanick joined Deutsche Bank's corporate finance division
in 2009 and most recently ran the bank's industrials, consumer,
healthcare and Latin America coverage.