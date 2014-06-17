Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
FRANKFURT, June 17 Deutsche Bank has appointed a former top official of the Bank of France to become Global Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Germany's biggest lender said on Tuesday.
Sylvie Matherat, 52, will join Deutsche Bank's Group Executive Committee, which supports the lender's management board, from August 1, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
"She will lead an expanded Government & Regulatory Affairs function with responsibility for regulatory adherence and implementation, regulatory relationship management, and regulatory advocacy," the statement said.
Deutsche Bank also announced that Fabrizio Campelli, 41, would join the GEC with immediate effect as Head of Group Strategy. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Edward Taylor)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
