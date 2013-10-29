FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank Chief
Financial Officer Stefan Krause said the European Central Bank's
health check of bank assets is unlikely to have a significant
impact on Germany's flagship lender.
"We don't expect any impact from AQR," Krause said,
referring to the ECB's Asset Quality Review. A further health
check in the form of a bank stress test may have more of an
impact.
"We will expect more results from the stress tests than we
expect from the AQR," Krause said.
