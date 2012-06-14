UPDATE 4-North Korea says new nuclear-capable missile test successful
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
FRANKFURT, June 14 Deutsche Bank's finance chief said there were no plans for more cost-cutting measures at the investment banking business of Germany's biggest lender in Asia.
"I am not aware of anything," CFO Stefan Krause said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday when asked whether Deutsche Bank was cutting jobs in Asia. "There is nothing ongoing currently," he said.
Deutsche's investment bank leadership in Asia has been in flux since March, when the head of corporate and investment banking for the region resigned and after Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Rob Rankin was promoted to a London role as co-head of corporate banking and securities.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
* Tarding halted pending release of announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: