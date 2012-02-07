Feb 6 Deutsche Bank is expected to winnow down the list of about a dozen banks and investors vying for its asset management business with binding bids due on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Expected to make the cut are State Street Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Macquarie Group Ltd, investment firm Aquiline Holdings LLC and Guggenheim Partners, the paper said. The unit could fetch as much as $2 billion.

Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Mayura Hooper declined to comment on the bidders or the auction process.

The bank in November said it was considering a sale of the unit in light of new U.S. regulations governing investment management, rising costs and growing competition.

In addition to its RREEF real estate investment business, the Deutsche Bank is selling fixed-income, insurance and U.S. retail mutual funds.

Dozens of firms expressed initial interest, but many have walked away. JPMorgan Chase is among the would-be suitors to recently drop out, the paper said, citing the people familiar with the talks. (Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)