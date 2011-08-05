* Deutsche Bank exec:Euro crisis bigger worry than U.S. debt

* Policy makers, central bankers need to coordinate better

* No sign of Asians buying big amounts of euro zone debt

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) institutional asset management arm DB Advisors said central bankers and policymakers needed to coordinate more closely to contain the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

"In Europe central banks and governments are not marching in step," said chief investment officer Georg Schuh. "The next four to six weeks will show whether the debt crisis intensifies."

European shares plunged to 14-month lows on Friday following a global sell-off on growing concerns the U.S. economy could be heading towards another recession and on jitters Italy and Spain could be the next casualty of the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL6E7J50DL] [ID:nL6E7J32JT] [ID:nL6E7J509O]

In the worst case the European Central Bank may have to buy Italian and Spanish government bonds to help limit the crisis, Schuh told Reuters.

"The second rescue package for Greece, which still needs to be passed by national parliaments, has bought us some time," he said.

Upon being asked whether Asian investors are buying European debt, he said, "Large investments have not taken place. I doubt whether they will. Asians want reliability, they don't understand the complexity of European decision making processes."

Overall sovereign debt is a less attractive investment category, the fund manager said. "The significance of sovereign debt in portfolios is diminishing because it is no longer seen as a risk-free investment. This is demonstrated by the U.S. We see a large possibility that the U.S. will be downgraded and lose its AAA status," Schuh said.

Investors are instead opting for sovereign debt in emerging markets, corporate debt from non peripheral European countries, solid companies and infrastructure investments, Schuh said. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Edward Taylor)