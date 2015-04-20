BRIEF-Top Global Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 20 German investor rights group DSW is asking for a special audit at Deutsche Bank to explore a "long list" of threats including fines, settlements and legal proceedings that the bank faces.
DSW, which represents private investors, said on Monday it had gained enough support from shareholders to put the audit to a vote at the bank's annual general meeting on May 21.
DSW is seeking, among other things, independent confirmation that the bank has set aside enough legal provisions to handle the looming threats of fines and settlements.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.