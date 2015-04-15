* Deutsche Bank Austria head Polster sees "Austrian penalty"
* Says German investors relied on public guarantees for Heta
* Says European lenders' capital ratios likely to keep
rising
By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber
VIENNA, April 15 Austrian lenders are paying the
price for a decision by the local financial watchdog to seize
"bad bank" Heta and freeze its debt repayments, the head of the
Austrian arm of Germany's Deutsche Bank told Reuters.
Austria's FMA supervisor last month took control of Heta
Asset Resolution after a capital hole emerged at the
vehicle which is winding down the rest of defunct lender Hypo
Alpe Adria.
The FMA suspended Heta's debt repayments while it plans how
to share the pain among creditors, mostly German banks and
insurers with a combined 7.1 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in
exposure.
So while Austrian 10-year government bond yields may be only
around 20 basis points over German Bunds, the spread for banks
is closer to 200 points, and even wider for banks with Russian
exposure, Rainer Polster said in an interview.
"There is definitely an Austria penalty for banks. This is a
combination of uncertainty and lack of information. This does
not necessarily contribute to the attractiveness of investing in
Austrian financial stocks," Polster said.
"The farther you move away from the German-Austrian border,
the more incomprehensible the topic gets. You cannot explain to
anyone on the U.S. East Coast what is happening here."
Asked why German investors were so exposed to Heta, he noted
the perceived safety of state debt guarantees. "I think it was
just the misunderstood certainty of relying on (the idea that)
if it says guarantee (on the label) there must be a guarantee
inside," he said.
The FMA has said Heta's creditors would know only next year
the extent of the "haircuts" they face to plug the capital gap
that Vienna was no longer prepared to keep filling, a time lag
Polster said was understandable.
"Many Heta assets are no longer financial assets, but rather
real assets. It is extremely hard to determine a market price
for them. I understand the long timeframe," he said, but added:
"It would of course be more helpful to go out sooner, simply to
have the subject off the table."
Polster also said he thought European lenders should brace
for yet higher common equity Tier 1 capital ratios from the
current average of around 12.5 percent.
"This 12.5 percent that we are seeing in Europe is in my
view a number that is not yet the end of developments. We will
tend to go higher again and be confronted with higher
requirements," he said.
($1 = 0.9425 euros)
