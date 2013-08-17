FRANKFURT Aug 17 German regulator BaFin is
looking into whether Deutsche Bank should improve the
controls it has in place against money laundering, a German
paper reported.
In BaFin's view, Germany's largest bank took too long to
report some suspicious transactions to the police, possibly
because the bank's internal alarm systems were not set up
correctly, Welt am Sonntag reported, without citing its sources.
BaFin is now looking at whether the problem is wider, the
paper said.
The maximum fine would be 100,000 euros ($133,300), the
paper said in an advance excerpt of an article due to be
published on Sunday.
BaFin and Deutsche Bank declined to comment specifically on
the report.
Deutsche Bank said though that it took its responsibilities
on anti-money laundering seriously.
"In light of changing regulatory requirements, Deutsche Bank
is expanding its capacities and systems continuously. We
cooperate closely with authorities globally," a spokesman said.
BaFin is already looking into Deutsche Bank, among other
banks, as part of an investigation into the setting of interbank
lending rates.
($1 = 0.7500 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Alexander Huebner and Victoria
Bryan)