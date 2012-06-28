FRANKFURT, June 28 Deutsche Bank
co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen said Basel III capital rules
needed to be implemented with caution or risk more disruptions
to the economy such as Commerzbank's shock withdrawal
from shipping finance.
The combination of trying to solve the euro zone financial
crisis and stricter rules to make banks safer will impact the
real economy, he said.
"We should act with some caution. Perhaps it is better to
adjust the rules afterward than seek to push everything through
in one go without understanding the cumulative impact," Fitschen
told a conference in Frankfurt on Thursday.
Commerzbank, Germany's second largest lender, earlier this
week said it would pull out of shipping finance in response to
the stricter bank safety rules.
"There will be indirect consequences because (Basel III)
will limit liquidity in some areas," said Fitschen, who took
over at the helm of Germany's flagship lender alongside co-chief
Ansu Jain earlier this month.
Banks are being stung not just by new European and
international capital rules, but also by investors' lack of
willingness to put money into the euro zone, Fitschen said.
"The biggest problem we have in the financial market is to
restore a shortfall of dollar liquidity for non-U.S. banks. The
level of distrust on the other side of the Atlantic is massive,"
Fitschen said, referring to U.S. investors spooked by the euro
zone crisis.
"We can see today that in all the industries which use the
dollar as a reference currency, there is a problem. That's
commodities trading, shipping and aircraft finance," he noted.
Without access to dollar funding, more large European banks
could pull back from these sectors, adversely impacting global
trade.
"Yesterday a well-known German bank said something
significant, following in the footsteps of some French banks,"
Fitschen said, in what amounted to a veiled reference to
crosstown rival Commerzbank's move.
"I am sure that its not the last time we will see changes in
business policy at banks. This is part of the response to the
demands put upon them by Basel III," he said.
The rule changes for the banking market could have long-term
consequences for industry.
"I am convinced that now is the time when parts of this
sector will move to Asia," Fitschen said, adding they had the
shipping infrastructure and solvent banks which makes it a
natural place for the industry to expand.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by G Crosse)