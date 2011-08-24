FRANKFURT Aug 24 Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) efforts to sell its BHF unit are dragging on because bidder RHJ International is finding it difficult to find co-investors, two people familiar with the matter said.

In July, RHJ International said it was in exclusive negotiations to acquire BHF, adding that it planned to finance the purchase with the support of co-investors.

The costs of funding BHF once it is split from Deutsche Bank have risen due to strains in the inter-bank lending market, a factor that has deterred potential partners for co-investor Kleinwort Benson, a person familiar with the transaction said.

"Kleinwort Benson really needs a partner for this," another person with knowledge of the deal said.

Kleinwort Benson declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday said the sale of BHF remains "on track."

Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer ever since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro ($1.44 billion) purchase of Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010.

Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF to LGT , owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, was scuppered in April after the deal was blocked by German regulator Bafin.

BHF is a 150-year old institution with roughly 1,500 employees and 40 billion euros in client assets under management.

Deutsche had initially hoped to get at least 650 million euros for BHF but potential buyers have pitched its value far below that.