* Renews bid to buy BHF from Deutsche Bank
* Secures additional funding from outside investors
* BMW heir, Chinese investors part of renewed bid
* German regulator Bafin still needs to approve deal
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Buyout firm RHJ International
has secured backing from investors including a Chinese
conglomerate for its acquisition of Deutsche Bank's
BHF-Bank unit, as it seeks to win over the German regulator who
derailed two previous deals.
The 384 million euros ($501 million) cash offer by RHJ's
London-based Kleinwort Benson unit is subject to potential price
adjustments and has to be approved by the German markets
regulator BaFin, Deutsche and RHJ said on Thursday.
RHJ and Deutsche Bank had agreed a deal in March but this
was rejected by BaFin, citing concerns over RHJ's funding. The
regulator also scotched Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF
to LGT, owned by the royal family of the Alpine
principality of Liechtenstein.
On Thursday, RHJ said it had secured additional backing from
outside investors including China's Fosun Group, BMW
heir Stefan Quandt and funds controlled by U.S.
investor Timothy C. Collins and Blackrock Investment
Management.
Belgium-based RHJ said that under the deal, these investors
would back a capital increase at Kleinwort Benson, a wealth
management unit which RHJ acquired from Commerzbank in
2009 for 225 million pounds ($353.2 million).
Fosun said its investment would help it secure a foothold in
Europe.
Two people close to the agreement said the prospective buyer
planned to maintain the BHF brand.
Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer since it
inherited BHF with its 1 billion euro purchase of Sal. Oppenheim
in March 2010.