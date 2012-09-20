* Renews bid to buy BHF from Deutsche Bank
* Secures additional funding from outside investors
* BMW heir, Chinese investors part of renewed bid
* German regulator Bafin still needs to approve deal
FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Buyout firm RHJ International
has secured backing from a Chinese conglomerate and
other investors for its acquisition of Deutsche Bank's
BHF-Bank unit as it seeks to win over the German
regulator who blocked two previous deals.
BHF, which has wealth management, asset management and
investment banking operations, will be sold to RHJ's
London-based Kleinwort Benson unit for 384 million euros ($501
million) in cash, if regulators approve the deal, Deutsche and
RHJ said on Thursday.
For Deutsche Bank, the move forms part of a broader effort
to reduce assets and costs. Earlier this month, Germany's
largest bank said it would cut bonuses and jobs and hive 125
billion euros in assets into a segregated unit to free up
capital.
Selling BHF will reduce Deutsche's risk-weighted assets by
about 2 billion euros, and result in capital gains of around 75
million euros, analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said
on Thursday.
The deal may also result in a small writedown of less than
100 million euros said Konrad Becker, bank analyst at Merck
Finck. But it all hinges on whether regulator BaFin gives its
approval. BaFin declined to comment.
RHJ and Deutsche Bank had agreed a deal in March but this
was rejected by BaFin, which said it was concerned about RHJ's
funding, without going into further detail. The regulator also
scotched Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF to LGT
, a bank owned by the royal family of the Alpine
principality of Liechtenstein.
On Thursday, RHJ said it had secured additional backing from
China's Fosun Group, BMW heir Stefan Quandt
and funds controlled by U.S. investor Timothy C. Collins and
Blackrock Investment Management.
Belgium-based RHJ said that under the deal, these investors
would back a capital increase at Kleinwort Benson, a wealth
management unit which RHJ acquired from Commerzbank in
2009 for 225 million pounds ($353.2 million).
Fosun said its investment would help it secure a foothold in
Europe.
Two people close to the agreement said the prospective buyer
planned to maintain the BHF brand.
Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer since it
inherited BHF with its 1 billion euro purchase of Sal. Oppenheim
in March 2010. Since then, the headcount was reduced to around
1,100 from 1,500 staff.