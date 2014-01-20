FRANKFURT Jan 20 Deutsche Bank AG on
Monday said it expected the long-planned sale of its BHF-Bank
unit to happen early in 2014, according to presentation slides.
Deutsche Bank, which is selling BHF to financial investor
RHJ International, wrote nearly 200 million euros
($271.15 million) off the value of the unit in the fourth
quarter.
Shares in Germany's biggest lender fell by as much as 5
percent on Monday after it posted a surprise pre-tax loss of
1.15 billion euros for the fourth quarter and warned that 2014
would be another year of challenges and reform.