FRANKFURT, Sept 20 RHJ International on Thursday said it has secured additional funding from outside investors including BMW heir Stefan Quandt in its planned takeover of Deutsche Bank's BHF unit.

The Belgium-based buyout firm said that under the deal, its Kleinwort Benson unit would receive a capital injection from Fosun Group, Stefan Quandt's AQTON SE and funds controlled by Timothy C. Collins and Blackrock Investment Management.

Deutsche Bank earlier said it agreed the sale of BHF to RHJ's Kleinwort Benson Group, for 384 million euros ($501 million)in cash.

The deal has yet to get clearance from German regulator BaFin, which had rejected an earlier offer by RHJ in July on the grounds of insufficient financing.