FRANKFURT, July 18 German financial markets
watchdog Bafin has rejected the concept of private equity
investor RHJ International to acquire Deutsche Bank
unit BHF.
"The financing concept is not yet sufficient", a spokeswoman
for Bafin told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that RHJ still has
the chance to improve its plan.
According to people familiar with the matter Bafin is
demanding RHJ to put up more equity for the acquisition of BHF,
which industry sources have said would reap a price tag of about
500 million euros ($613 million).
In October, RHJ withdrew its application from BaFin to buy
BHF amid difficulties in finding a co-investor. In the meantime,
RHJ has found several co-investors, sources close to the
transaction had said in the past.
Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer ever since
it inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro purchase of Sal.
Oppenheim in March 2010.
Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF to LGT LGT.UL,
owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, was scuppered in
April after the deal was blocked by BaFin.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Philipp Halstrick; writing
by Arno Schuetze)