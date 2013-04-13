BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BERLIN, April 13 Deutsche Bank will pick three new supervisory board members, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, in a move that may strengthen the voice of Wall Street-style strategists at Germany's flagship lender.
Former Deutsche Telekom CFO Karl-Gerhard Eick, former Bayer CEO Werner Wenning and Tilman Todenhoefer, partner of Robert Bosch will leave the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, the newspaper said.
The three departing officials, advocates of the traditional "real economy" rather than higher margin financial products, have been sceptical of investment banking.
Successors will be former J.P. Morgan CFO Dina Dublon, former UBS CFO John Cryan and Germany-based business lawyer Georg Thoma, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Two of the three new board members - Dublon and Cryan - may bolster the investment banking camp at Deutsche. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Ron Askew)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.