TAIPEI Feb 22 Deutsche Bank is
planning to sell Chinese yuan bonds of up to 2 billion yuan in
Taiwan as soon as the first quarter, three sources with close
knowledge of the issue said on Friday.
The German bank will be the second bank to sell such bonds
in Taiwan, eyeing a market that is expected to reach 2 billion
yuan in its first year.
"If the bonds are well received, Deutsche Bank could issue
up to 2 billion yuan, otherwise, it will be 1 billion," said the
other source.
Deutsche Bank is set to price the three-year bond at an
indicative yield of 2 percent to 2.5 percent and the five-year
bond at between 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent, two of the sources
said.
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)