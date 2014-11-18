BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
(Repeat to reach additional subscribers)
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank priced its first Additional Tier 1 issue in the Yankee market on Tuesday, raising US$1.5bn from a perpetual non-call 10-year Contingent Convertible that yields 7.5%.
The self-led deal attracted US$3.6bn of interest from more than 230 investors, half of which were US domestic accounts who were not able to participate in Deutsche's ground-breaking issue of Sterling, Euro and Reg-S only dollar AT1s in May.
For earlier story, click on.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results