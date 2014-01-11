FRANKFURT Jan 11 German financial watchdog
Bafin has spoken out against Deutsche Bank's bonus
policy and urged the country's flagship lender to abide by new
remuneration rules, a German magazine reported.
In Bafin's view, bonus payments for the bank's top managers
are still too high and incentivise investment bankers to engage
in risky trades, WirtschaftsWoche reported in a pre-release of
its Monday edition, quoting Deutsche Bank sources.
Bafin, which is set to publish the results of its latest
study on bankers' pay on Monday, was not available for comment
on Saturday. Deutsche Bank also declined to comment.
In November, Bafin banking supervisor Matthias Jaeger said
"severe deficits" still exist in banks' efforts to implement the
bonus rules, though he acknowledged pay structures at all banks
had become more sensible and sustainable.
According to the magazine report, several other banks have
also been reprimanded by Bafin and asked to change their
remuneration policy according to the new regulation.
European rules say that from this year, bankers' bonuses
cannot exceed annual salary, or twice that if shareholders
approve, to curb the sort of excessive risk-taking blamed for
the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Successful bank managers have so far on average quadrupled
their salary through bonuses.
Deutsche Bank has more than 1,300 of the so-called
risk-takers, whose pay is being regulated under the new EU
rules.
More than 3,500 bankers in Europe earned 1 million euros
($1.4 million) or more in 2012 after a big jump across the
continent and in Britain.
Salaries have not dropped in line with banks' revenues since
the crisis, consultancy McKinsey found, despite a series of
huge, taxpayer-funded bank bailouts.