Dec 8 * U.S. says files lawsuit against Deutsche Bank AG and other

defendants over alleged scheme to avoid federal income taxes * U.S. attorney preet bharara in Manhattan says lawsuit seeks to recover more

than $190 million in taxes, penalties, interest * Lawsuit also names Wells Fargo in its capacity as a trustee, as a

defendant * Lawsuit claims Deutsche Bank used fraudulent conveyances involving shell

companies to make its potential tax liabilities disappear