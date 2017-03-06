BERLIN, March 6 Germany welcomes efforts by
banks to increase capital, the finance ministry said on Monday,
declining to comment specifically on plans by Deutsche Bank
to raise 8 billion euros ($8.47 billion) by issuing
new shares.
"As you know, we generally do not comment on business
decision of individual banks," finance ministry spokesman Juerg
Weissgerber said during a regular government news conference.
"But we generally welcome it when banks strengthen their
capital base. This is in the interest of the German economy to
be able to be supplied with international financial services
through stable banks," he added.
Shares in Deutsche Bank were down more than 6 percent by
1200 GMT after the lender announced its fourth capital increase
since 2010 - a move that Chief Executive John Cryan had recently
declared a last resort.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by
Joseph Nasr; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)