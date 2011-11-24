FRANKFURT Nov 24 Deutsche Bank expects it will need 2-3 billion euros ($2.7-4.0 billion) of capital to meet the European Banking Authority's (EBA) tightened capital requirements by a mid-2012 deadline, a source familiar with the plans said on Thursday.

Germany's largest lender would plan to meet the capital need by retaining earnings and cutting risk-weighted assets, though not by cutting lending, the source said.

"A capital increase is not needed," the source said, adding that Deutsche had already submitted capital plans to German banking supervisor BaFin.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Jonathan Gould)