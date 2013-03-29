FRANKFURT, March 29 An internal investigation at
Deutsche Bank has found that incomplete data related
to a carbon tax fraud probe were handed over to prosecutors,
German magazine Der Spiegel said on Friday.
The probe is one of several legal headaches with which
Germany's biggest lender is grappling.
The bank declined to comment on the report in Der Spiegel,
Germany's most influential weekly news magazine.
The magazine, which did not cite any specific sources for
its information, said some data relevant to the prosecution's
probe might have been deleted by an automated process. It did
not say how much data might have been missing.
The magazine did not say anybody had been accused of
wrongdoing.
The report said the investigation was conducted by Deutsche
Bank's internal auditing department and a law firm the company
had hired.
Deutsche Bank is also dealing with allegations in Britain
and the United States that it was among those complicit in
manipulating Libor interest rate benchmarks and had mis-sold
subprime assets during the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor; Editing by
Matthew Tostevin)