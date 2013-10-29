BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp elects three members to its board
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank said it had extended Juergen Fitschen's contract by two years, maintaining the co-Chief Executive leadership model at least until 2017.
The proposal to extend Fitschen's mandate was made in September and formally approved on Tuesday.
Fitschen's existing contract had been due to expire after Deutsche's annual general meeting in May 2015.
In a statement Paul Achleitner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank, said, "Since becoming Co-CEOs, Juergen and Anshu have made numerous important decisions that are positioning Deutsche Bank in the right direction.
"The Supervisory Board has therefore decided to support their request. We know our company is in good hands with them."
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage:
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes