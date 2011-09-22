FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The euro is sound but the single currency bloc is under stress from the sovereign debt crisis, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Thursday.

"The euro is sound," Ackermann said in a speech at a ceremony awarding a prize to economist Kenneth Rogoff.

However, in recent weeks the "essential pillars of resolution" were gradually being established, Ackermann said, adding that the idea that deeper integration was needed in Europe was beginning to gain traction among political leaders. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Eva Kuehnen)