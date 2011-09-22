BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The euro is sound but the single currency bloc is under stress from the sovereign debt crisis, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Thursday.
"The euro is sound," Ackermann said in a speech at a ceremony awarding a prize to economist Kenneth Rogoff.
However, in recent weeks the "essential pillars of resolution" were gradually being established, Ackermann said, adding that the idea that deeper integration was needed in Europe was beginning to gain traction among political leaders. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Eva Kuehnen)
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.