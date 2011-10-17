FRANKFURT Oct 17 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) chief executive Josef Ackermann has cancelled a high-profile interview on German television to pursue talks in Brussels, in a sign private sector banks have been working to strike a deal on restructuring Greek debt.

Ackermann is also chairman of the Institute of International Finance, an international bank lobby group negotiating a so-called private sector participation toward a Greek debt restructuring.

IIF officials have gathered in Brussels, a person familiar with the matter said.

"Because of talks held in Brussels, Mr. Ackermann is unfortunately unable to meet this (TV) commitment," a Deutche Bank spokesman said on Monday. Ackermann was scheduled to give an interview on public-sector broadcaster ARD on Tuesday to talk about the euro zone crisis.

European Union leaders were set to discuss the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday.

Charles Dallara, a lead negotiator for the IIF, told Reuters that bigger writedowns could only happen if policymakers addressed broader sovereign debt issues in Europe.

"If the official community is interested in asking the private sector to take another look at Greece then it will have to be only as part of a broader process of addressing the full range of sovereign debt issues in Europe," Dallara said.

Greece's overall debt is forecast to climb to 357 billion euros ($491 billion) this year, or 162 percent of annual economic output -- a level economists say is unsustainable.

To reduce this mountain, euro zone leaders have been trying to convince banks to accept voluntary writedowns of up to 50 percent on their sovereign holdings. At the same time, they are trying to agree on a blueprint for recapitalising financial institutions at risk from the deepening crisis. ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor)