FRANKFURT, Aug 17 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Wednesday the bank's new co-CEO leadership structure would be a challenge but would prove to be a success in the long run.

The German lender last month named investment banking head Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, the head of its business in Germany, as co-chief executives from 2012. [ID:nL6E7IQ01F] [ID:nLDE76O1D7]

It also said Ackermann would replace supervisory board chairman Clemens Boersig, putting him in a position to influence the bank's strategy and board appointments.

"The co-CEO structure is a challenge. That's why you need people who get along very well, which is the case," Ackermann said in an interview with CNBC.

"And I think both have a clear mandate in different parts of the bank, so in that sense it certainly will work, and it has to work because we have no other option," he added.

Ackermann also said a Franco-German proposal for a Europe-wide transaction tax could lead banks to shift trading to countries outside the euro zone, leaving Paris and Frankfurt to pay the price.

"I would say that if it is a euro area activity then of course a lot of activities will move out and at the end the beneficiaries will be the financials of the other parts of the world, especially emerging markets or the United states or the UK," he said.

"Those who will pay a price for that will be primarily Frankfurt and Paris ... so in that sense I think that is not a good idea," he added

Ackermann said the financial transaction tax, proposed by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, showed clearly the commitment of the two countries "to defend the euro and the EU" but noted that implementing the idea would take time.

"And if you have some sort of a European economic and fiscal government or governance at least, then of course you have to delegate some authority from local and national governments and parliaments ... and that would be a very tough thing to achieve," Ackermann said.

He said such a tax would also make it a "bit more problematic" for banks to be more profitable in the euro zone because that would come on top of other levies they have to pay in certain countries.

But he was standing by Deutsche Bank's ambitious profit targets, noting among other things that the bank had already reduced risky assets significantly and has very little exposure to the PIIGS (Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Spain) countries.

For 2011 the bank aims to earn 10 billion euros ($14.09 billion) in pretax profit from its core businesses, a target analysts have said is difficult to meet.

"We had a very strong first quarter, we had a good second quarter, and now I am looking forward to hopefully another good quarter, (which is) a bit seasonal as always," he said.

"July is normally relatively a good month. August, because so many people are on vacation, is always a bit challenging in Europe, but no major concern.

"And September normally picks up again, so overall we are still sticking to our target for this year, which I think is very positive," he added.

"In terms of liquidity, we never had any funding problems ... and we were always in a position to place a lot of funds with the central banks. In that sense our position is very strong and continues to be very strong," he said. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Edward Taylor; Editing by Ted Kerr, Phil Berlowitz)