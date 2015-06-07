BRIEF-Routemaster acquires royalty portfolio interests
* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares
FRANKFURT, June 7 Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen have offered their resignation to the supervisory board, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The supervisory board has convened an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss leadership, the source said.
FRANKFURT, June 7 Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen have offered their resignation to the supervisory board, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* received notifications in accordance with chapter 9, section 5 of finnish securities markets act from Jorma Jokela
* Cogeco Inc qtrly revenue increased by $8.0 million, or 1.4%, to reach $586.4 million