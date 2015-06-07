FRANKFURT, June 7 Deutsche Bank on Sunday said it will appoint John Cryan to become co-chief executive of Germany's largest lender effective July 1, 2015 to replace Anshu Jain who steps down on June 30, 2015.

Deutsche bank said co-CEO Juergen Fitschen to remain in his current role until conclusion of annual general meeting on May 19, 2016.

Deutsche bank said upon Fitschen's departure on May 19, 2016, Cryan will become sole ceo. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing Sabine Wollrab)