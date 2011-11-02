FRANKFURT Nov 2 Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain have agreed how to divide up their responsibilities as co-chief executives and will gradually assume their responsibilities starting early 2012, German weekly paper Die Zeit said.

Juergen Fitschen, board member responsible for Germany and co-chief executive designate, told the paper there will be a clear division of responsibilities between him and investment banking chief Anshu Jain.

"But it's not like we are going to say: Ok Anshu, this is yours, and this is mine, you don't touch mine and I won't touch yours," Fitschen told the paper according to an advance extract of Friday's edition.

Jain and Fitschen will set the agenda once current Chief Executive Josef Ackermann assumes the role of supervisory board chairman, Fitschen explained.

Although a formal handover will take place in May following the annual general meeting, the new CEOs will assume power gradually at the beginning of 2012, he added.

"It can be assumed that this process will become established at the beginning of the new year. It is not the big bang in May, that will most certainly not be the case," Fitschen said.

Before agreeing to take on the job as co-chiefs, Jain and Fitschen had thought about whether it would work.

"We asked ourselves, can we be partners, and we came to the conclusion that we trust and complement each other. This is the basis for a true partnership," Fitschen told the paper.

"There is not a single day when we don't talk. And we know that this very close coordination will be a permanent state of affairs," Fitschen concluded. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)