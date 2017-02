FRANKFURT, July 30 Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said the largest part of the litigation expenses faced by Deutsche Bank relate to its investment banking unit.

"About 30 percent of litigation is in the non-core operating unit, the rest is in the core bank, and the largest part is in the CB&S business," Krause said, referring to the corporate banking and securities unit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor, editing by Thomas Atkins)