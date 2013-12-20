FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Bank must
remain a universal bank if it wants to be competitive
internationally, the chairman of Germany's biggest lender was
quoted saying in a magazine interview.
Politicians have been looking at ways of requiring banks to
separate their deposit-taking arms from proprietary trading and
other risky investment banking activities, as part of efforts to
shield taxpayers and protect savers.
Deutsche Bank has put forward solid arguments why it needs
to keep its capital market business as an integral part of a
universal bank that also offers retail banking services, Paul
Achleitner told WirtschaftsWoche magazine.
"If politicians aren't convinced, they will put the
separation of banking activity into effect and then we'd have to
wave goodbye to the ambition of being globally competitive,"
Achleitner said.
A bank whose deposit taking and trading activity had been
separated would need to refinance both parts separately on the
market, which would be expensive, he said.
"To earn their costs, employees would have to engage in
risky business," he said.
European banking rules must not rob the continent of
entrepreneurial innovation in face of the dominant role of the
U.S. financial industry, he said.
"We saw with the NSA's spying and eavesdropping activity
what can happen when one country completely controls an
important global network like the Internet," he said. "We
Europeans must not willingly abandon our place at the table."
