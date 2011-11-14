FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Bank on Monday said Chief Executive Josef Ackermann will not join the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, a move that leaves investment banking chief Anshu Jain a freer hand to shape the strategy of Germany's largest lender.

Instead, it said the supervisory board's nomination committee recommended Paul Achleitner, management board member of Allianz, for election to the supervisory board.

The withdrawal of Ackermann's candidacy changes the dynamics of Deutsche Bank's leadership structure and comes after it emerged earlier that prosecutors had searched the bank's offices in connection with Ackermann's testimony in a case brought against the bank by late German media mogul Leo Kirch.

Fears that Deutsche Bank could neglect its German roots and expand risk-taking activities prompted key members of the supervisory board to insist that Ackermann become supervisory board chairman from May 2012 onwards.

The move was intended to ensure continuity after investment banking head Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen take over from Ackermann as co-chief executives in 2012.

But for Ackermann to take the helm at the supervisory board without a two-year abstention -- as required by German corporate governance rules -- at least 25 percent of shareholders need to vote in favour of the move.

Munich prosecutors searched executives' offices and the legal department at Germany's biggest lender for four days last week, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank told Reuters on Monday, adding the investigation was not yet completed. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)