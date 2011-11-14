FRANKFURT Nov 14 Deutsche Bank
on Monday said Chief Executive Josef Ackermann will not join the
supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, a move that leaves
investment banking chief Anshu Jain a freer hand to shape the
strategy of Germany's largest lender.
Instead, it said the supervisory board's nomination
committee recommended Paul Achleitner, management board member
of Allianz, for election to the supervisory board.
The withdrawal of Ackermann's candidacy changes the dynamics
of Deutsche Bank's leadership structure and comes after it
emerged earlier that prosecutors had searched the bank's offices
in connection with Ackermann's testimony in a case brought
against the bank by late German media mogul Leo Kirch.
Fears that Deutsche Bank could neglect its German roots and
expand risk-taking activities prompted key members of the
supervisory board to insist that Ackermann become supervisory
board chairman from May 2012 onwards.
The move was intended to ensure continuity after investment
banking head Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen take
over from Ackermann as co-chief executives in 2012.
But for Ackermann to take the helm at the supervisory board
without a two-year abstention -- as required by German corporate
governance rules -- at least 25 percent of shareholders need to
vote in favour of the move.
Munich prosecutors searched executives' offices and the
legal department at Germany's biggest lender for four days last
week, a spokesman for Deutsche Bank told Reuters on Monday,
adding the investigation was not yet completed.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)