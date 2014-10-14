FRANKFURT Oct 14 Deutsche Bank hopes
to open new branches in China at a rate of about one per year as
it positions itself to benefit from expanding trade and
investment between Asia's largest economy and Europe.
Werner Steinmueller, head of transaction banking at
Deutsche, said the expansion was part of the bank's wider
efforts to profit from China's economic rise.
"We will steadily open branches," Steinmueller told
journalists on Tuesday. The exact pace and path of expansion
depends on Chinese regulators who must approve or even guide
each opening, he said.
Germany's flagship bank, which has six branches in China
now, aims to become the leading European player in the offshore
renminbi market, offering importers and exporters trade
financing, settlements and debt issuance in the Chinese
currency.
Steinmueller said the bank was betting on long-term reforms
in Chinese financial regulations to open markets and make
renminbi, which is controlled, freely convertible by 2020.
Germany is China's biggest European trading partner with a
shared export-import volume of 140 billion euros ($177 billion)
in 2013. Renminbi, meanwhile, is expected to grow in importance
and become a reserve currency in the coming years, Steinmueller
said.
"The renminbi is becoming more and more mainstream," he
said.
Deutsche Bank already offers corporate banking and
securities services, wealth management, and transaction banking
in China. It offers investment banking services domestically
through Zhong De Securities Company, a joint venture with Shanxi
Securities Co. Ltd.
China and Germany signed agreements this year to launch
clearing and settlement mechanisms in Frankfurt in a move to
elevate the role of Germany's financial capital in Chinese
finance.
Deutsche said it could divert some of its own renminbi
clearing volumes from Shanghai to Frankfurt to support the
facility. "If you launch a clearing centre then you also have to
put some volumes in it," Steinmueller said.
($1 = 0.7902 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Susan Thomas)