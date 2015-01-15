LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has decided to pull out of the US and euro commercial paper market, citing a lack of economic return, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

CP sat within the fixed income and currencies trading business run by Rich Herman, who took over the unit in November.

"Our decision to exit the business reflects declining volumes and margins across the industry, and is part of our on-going drive to use our capital as efficiently as possible by dynamically reallocating resources to areas where clients need us most," the memo said.

Commercial paper is a low-risk, low-margin business which banks have provide to clients but are backed up by standby credit faciliities which require capital.

The bank said the decision does not affect Deutsche's global transaction banking business which will continue to offer issuing and paying agent services.

The withdrawal from the CP market will result in the loss of one headcount, with other members of the team redeployed elsewhere within the bank.

There is no official information regarding the person who will be leaving, although one source said the individual is US-based. (Reporting by Philip Wright; Editing by Alex Chambers)