FRANKFURT Oct 20 Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
will examine its commodities trading operations to see whether
they drive up the price of basic foods after non-profit
organisation Foodwatch petitioned Chief Executive Josef
Ackermann.
Ackermann agreed to a review after Thilo Bode, head of the
German non-governmental food campaign group, submitted a
petition with more than 10,000 signatures demanding a clampdown
on speculative trading in vital foods.
"I share your sadness that so many people on our planet
continue to live in poverty and must go hungry," Ackermann said
in the letter seen by Reuters.
"Deutsche Bank will therefore scrutinise the information
your report contains regarding the effects of commodity
speculation. Should we identify sufficient evidence that some of
our bank's activities do indeed contribute to the effects you
have described, we will act accordingly," Ackermann said.
The consumer rights organisation, which was established in
2002, targeted Ackermann because of his role as head of the
Institute of International Finance, an international bank lobby
group, Foodwatch said in a press release on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank is not a large player in global agricultural
markets, which focus on trading food commodities such as
soybeans, wheat, corn, coffee and sugar.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David
Holmes)