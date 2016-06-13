* Judge criticises bank over failure of security mechanisms
* Five former Deutsche bankers given suspended jail
sentences
By Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, June 13 A former Deutsche Bank
employee was sentenced to three years in jail on Monday for his
part in a scheme trading carbon emission permits designed to
curb global warming but used to fraudulently collect tens of
millions of euros of sales tax.
Handing down suspended jail sentences to five other former
Deutsche bankers also involved, Judge Martin Bach criticised
Germany's largest bank, saying the "failure of all security
mechanisms" had allowed the fraud.
The case stems from an investigation into so-called carousel
trades in the European Union's carbon market in 2009 and 2010,
in which some buyers imported emissions permits into one EU
country without paying value-added tax (VAT).
The buyers sold the permits designed to put a price on
pollution to each other, adding VAT to the price and generating
tax refunds when no tax had been paid.
European police agency Europol has estimated the cost to
taxpayers at more than 5 billion euros ($5.64 billion) since
2008.
Helmut Hohnholz, formerly a regional sales manager with
Deutsche's global markets division, received the toughest
penalty of the seven bankers on trial in the German court.
Bach accused the 55-year-old banker of ignoring all question
marks over the scheme.
The banker, who had coordinated the trading of carbon
emissions in Germany for Deutsche, was "the culprit, not the
helper" in collecting 145 million euros of taxes, the judge
said.
Hohnholz's lawyer said that he would appeal the verdict.
Bach said that the scheme had been run purely to trick the
tax authorities out of a total of 220 million euros.
Following a years-long probe that involved trawling millions
of emails and thousands of recorded telephone conversations, the
judgement was more lenient than the longer jail terms demanded
by state prosecutors.
Of the seven former Deutsche Bank employees on trial in
Frankfurt, five were given suspended jail terms of between one
and two years on Monday for assisting in the tax fraud. One
received a reprimand only.
Responding to the verdict, Deutsche Bank said that it had
repaid the tax, changed its internal processes and parted with
the staff involved.
Under new Chief Executive John Cryan, Deutsche is undergoing
deep restructuring, hamstrung by having to pay out billions of
dollars of fines to end a slew of legal rows.
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
