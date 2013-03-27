By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick
| FRANKFURT, March 27
FRANKFURT, March 27 Germany has become so
dependent on Deutsche Bank to grease the wheels of
its export driven economy that it looks willing to gloss over
scandals involving its largest bank.
Deutsche is one of several European banks under
investigation by regulators in Europe and the United States for
its suspected role in rigging benchmark interest rates. It is
cooperating with German authorities in a separate inquiry into
alleged tax fraud. Deutsche has denied allegations it misvalued
derivatives and mis-sold mortgage-backed securities.
Such an array of inquiries could be expected to damage any
bank's reputation. But back-up from business leaders and key
members of the bank's supervisory board appear to be helping
Deutsche's new co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen
Fitschen put the scandals behind them. The two men, with more
than 40 years experience at Deutsche between them, took over as
co-CEOs on June 1.
This bedrock of support is crucial for Deutsche, especially
in a German election year when banks' perceived excesses and
misdemeanours could become a campaign issue.
The newest revelations for Deutsche will come in the next
few days when the German regulator issues a report on the bank's
alleged involvement in the manipulation of Libor, a global
interest rate benchmark.
The report will test Germany's commitment to keeping
Deutsche strong for the sake of its export led economy. That
commitment is a common theme to surface in interviews Reuters
has conducted with current and former Deutsche staff, business
leaders, sources at the regulator and bank directors.
Several sources familiar with the regulator's report have
said it will focus on "organisational flaws" rather than placing
blame on Jain or Fitschen, making it less likely the Berlin
political establishment will call for them to go.
THE INDUSTRIAL HEARTLAND
A web of support for Deutsche has emerged among German
blue-chip and mid-sized companies, which have grown more
dependent on the country's largest bank since rivals including
IKB, WestLB, LBBW, Commerzbank and Dresdner Bank shut
down or slashed international investment banking and lending.
Burkhard Lohr, Chief Financial Officer at K+S Group
, a supplier of speciality fertilizers and salt, with
activities in Canada, Chile and Brazil said a strong Deutsche
was vital. "We need banks with a global network, because our
markets are also global," Lohr said.
That view was echoed by Stefan Sturm, Chief Financial
Officer of German healthcare group Fresenius SE.
"What's crucial is intellectual and financial capital.
Particularly in the case of large complex projects which need to
be completed seamlessly and in a short period of time," he said.
Thomson Reuters data show how Deutsche's role as lender to
German companies has grown since the financial crisis.
In 2008, it ranked only fifth among the biggest lenders to
German companies, behind HVB, Dresdner Bank, Royal Bank of
Scotland and Commerzbank. Deutsche loaned 4.52 billion
euros to German firms, giving it a market share of 7.23 percent.
Four years later, Deutsche Bank is the second-biggest
provider of large loans in Germany behind Commerzbank, with a
lending volume of 10.82 billion euros, or 15.9 percent, the data
show.
The need for a global German bank is even more acute for
small and medium sized companies, the backbone of the economy.
These small highly specialised manufacturers export goods around
the world, but don't have the capacity to maintain multiple
relationships with banks to sort out their foreign exchange,
interest rate hedging and export finance.
Anshu Jain, who once cultivated trading superstars like Boaz
Weinstein and Greg Lippmann, is using his new role to expand
support in the "real economy" and in political circles.
Since taking office, the Indian-born banker has met with
approximately 50 German chief executives and visited Berlin
around 10 times to meet high-ranking politicians.
On one trip, he knocked on the doors of Vorwerk, a maker of
vacuum cleaners and kitchen appliances which exports to more
than 70 markets from its base in Wuppertal, Germany.
"Anshu Jain came to us well-prepared. He was exceptionally
interested in our business," said spokesman Michael Weber. "As
an internationally operating company, it is important for us to
have as our bank a global partner who is present in many
different markets."
WINNING MARKET SHARE
Meanwhile, senior Deutsche staff see a huge opportunity to
win market share in an environment which has seen Barclays
disrupted by the departure of its CEO and UBS pull out
of segments like fixed income.
Crucially for Jain and Fitschen, Deutsche's supervisory
board chairman, Paul Achleitner, supports their strategy.
A former Goldman Sachs executive who helped Deutsche make
one of its biggest expansions into investment banking in 1998,
when he advised it on a deal to buy Bankers Trust, Achleitner is
a firm believer in a strong German investment bank.
"What we need as a society is to come to an agreement over
what we want. Do we want Germany to be home to a major bank of
global importance? There aren't that many companies left in the
financial sector capable of competing with U.S. firms,"
Achleitner said in a written statement in response to questions.
But Deutsche is still paying the price for its more
free-wheeling past.
Last week, it was forced to restate its 2012 earnings
because of new litigation provisions of 600 million euros
related to mortgage-related lawsuits and other regulatory issues
including Libor. Seven employees have been
suspended or dismissed for suspected involvement in manipulating
inter-bank lending rates.
To ensure they retain the support of corporate Germany, Jain
and Fitschen need to prove that 'Project Pharos,' a plan to
become a more client focused lender really means a change in
style. The restructuring efforts, set to be completed by 2015,
has already seen about 1,400 jobs axed out of the investment
bank, which had 9,094 staff at the end of 2012.
The proprietary trading division, which used the bank's own
money to make bets with a notional value of up to $128 billion
on mortgage-backed securities, has been shut.
Deutsche has pared back risk taking, reducing the value at
risk at its main trading units to 57.1 at the end December, from
95.6 at the end of 2010. A lower number for value-at-risk
indicates a reduced likelihood of potential losses.
Internal rivalry once promoted at the bank has been toned
down in favour of a greater emphasis on teamwork, insiders say.
Sales teams, who once regarded one another as competitors, now
coordinate client visits. On the trading floor, the climate is
more collegiate.
Traders now get a 'red flag' for breaching rules, including
for things previously regarded as trivial - such as failing to
attend a compliance course within a five day deadline. Red flags
mean lower bonuses and hinder promotion.
The bank has beefed up a 'risk and reputation' committee,
which now includes four members of the Group Executive
Committee, the bank's 18-member senior management panel.
Potentially controversial business is discussed by the head of
compliance, the chief risk officer and legal counsel.
Traders are no longer given the kind of leeway they once
enjoyed and need to take "MTA" or mandatory time away,
surrendering their trading positions to a colleague who can
check whether they make sense and conform to risk limits.
Deutsche's problem is that the changes, underway since 2009,
take time to filter through to the outside world, insiders say.
"There is a lag between perception and practice," a senior
Deutsche Bank executive said.
RESURGENT INVESTMENT BANKERS
Jain's past as a former head of the investment banking
division and the expanding influence of that unit, implicated in
several of the bank scandals, are part of the reason why
'Project Pharos' has so far struggled to win over critics.
While Barclays signalled a return to its high street roots
when it appointed Antony Jenkins, the head of its retail
division, to replace former Wall Street trader Bob Diamond as
CEO, Deutsche has chosen to promote veterans from the investment
bank. Henry Ritchotte, a former chief operating officer (COO) of
the investment bank and of the global markets division, is now
COO of the entire bank. Michele Faissola, a former global head
of rates and commodities, was made head of asset and wealth
management.
While trading for years generated the lion's share of
profits for Deutsche, it is also the division that is under
investigation for alleged interest rate manipulation and the
alleged mis-sale of mortgage-backed securities.
Senior Deutsche Bank staff say the reform process is
credible.
"Anybody who was involved in anything illegal is no longer
with the bank, so it's unfair to keep drawing parallels between
now and then," a second senior bank executive said.
But critics says the investment bank's DNA still bears the
legacy of Edson Mitchell, the American banker who helped lay the
foundations of its global investment banking franchise by
introducing a more Anglo-Saxon management style and Wall Street
sized paychecks.
"The vast majority at the bank doesn't need a cultural
change. It's just the traders," said a Deutsche investment
banker specialising in merger and acquisitions. "They have shown
over and over again that they care more about themselves than
about the bank's reputation."
One of the star bankers Mitchell hired was Jain. Mitchell
died in a plane crash in 2000. Today Jain emphasises greater
teamwork between the bank's different divisions.
APPEASING THE GODS
Deutsche Bank has a sometimes uneasy relationship with
politicians. The lender angered lawmakers last year when it
declined to send Jain to appear before a parliamentary hearing
into the Libor scandal. The head of compliance, Stephan
Leithner, went instead.
Deutsche also infuriated the German Agriculture Minister and
anti-poverty campaigners this year when it decided to lift a
self-imposed moratorium on dealing in financial derivatives
linked to commodities.
Late last year of bank's Frankfurt headquarters were raided
as part of an investigation into tax evasion, money laundering
and obstruction of justice over a trading scam involving carbon
permits. Fitschen and Stefan Krause, the bank's chief financial
officer, are among 25 employees being
investigated.
But even if Germany's establishment loses patience with the
bank's new leadership, many within Deutsche remain convinced it
will be difficult for them to replace Jain and Fitschen.
"Show me the banker who in 2008 did not have some issue. If
you want a CEO who is unblemished you need somebody with less
than four years experience. You end up with a 25-year-old
graduate," a senior Deutsche Banker said, before asking, "Do you
have to eliminate investment banking altogether to appease the
sacrificial gods."