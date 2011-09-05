BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Deutsche Bank CEO (DBKGn.DE) Josef Ackermann said some European banks would not survive having to revalue the sovereign debt on their books, highlighting a major obstacle to resolving the euro zone debt crisis.
"It's stating the obvious that many European banks would not survive having to revalue sovereign debt held on the banking book at market levels," Ackermann told a banking conference in Frankfurt on Monday.
Measures undertaken by the euro zone to reduce sovereign debt need to be given time to gain traction, Ackermann said, adding that some market participants have unrealistic expectations about the pace of measures.
A forcible recapitalisation of the European banking sector would "threaten to send the signal that politics has lost faith in the ability of existing measures to succeed."
Market volatility will remain for as long as there is uncertainty about how debt levels will be reduced, Ackermann said.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)
