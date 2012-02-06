FRANKFURT Feb 6 Deutsche Bank said it backed Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Reto Francioni, backtracking on critical comments made by the bank's fund management arm on Francioni's role in the failed merger with NYSE Euronext.

"Deutsche Boerse is strategically well positioned under CEO Francioni," a spokesman for Germany's largest bank said on Monday.

Francioni had drawn critical remarks over the weekend after his plan to merge Boerse with NYSE Euronext to create the world's largest exchange operator was vetoed last week by the European Union on antitrust concerns.

Deutsche Bank's German retail asset management unit DWS called for "a fresh start" at the exchange operator in comments published by business weekly WirtschaftsWoche on Saturday.

Deutsche Bank was one of Boerse's advisors on the failed tie-up. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Ludwig Burger)