FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Deutsche Bank said its dividend payouts will only rise once bank rules have been fulfilled, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"At the moment, building capital and adjustments for new regulatory requirements take priority," Krause told the paper in response to a question about dividends. "As soon as this has been completed, dividends which were lowered during the crisis, will once again rise."

Deutsche Bank is under pressure to meet a bank safety rule known as the leverage ratio which penalises lenders with large balance sheets.

One way to improve a bank's capital position is to reduce the assets on its balance sheet. Krause reiterated Deutsche will cut about 250 billion euros worth of assets from the balance sheet. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)