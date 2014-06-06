FRANKFURT, June 6 Germany's largest lender
Deutsche Bank said on Friday it had considered taking
a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund but
decided against it.
"The executive board of Deutsche Bank has decided
unanimously today not to take a stake in Bundesliga club
Borussia Dortmund at the moment, following an appraisal process
over a longer period of time," a spokesman said in a written
statement.
He declined to comment further.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on
Friday that Deutsche was considering taking a stake or entering
a marketing alliance with the soccer club.
