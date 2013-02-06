FRANKFURT Feb 6 Deutsche Bank has
suspended five traders in connection with alleged manipulation
of the Europe Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The traders were suspended following an internal
investigation by Deutsche Bank, the source said. The traders
were employed by the money market team in Frankfurt, the source
further said.
Deutsche Bank declined to name the traders which had been
suspended, adding no current or former board members were
implicated.
More than 40 banks contribute to the Euribor inter-bank
lending rate.
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)