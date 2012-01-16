FRANKFURT Jan 16 Deutsche Bank's
chief executive Josef Ackermann believes that
although the euro zone's sovereign debt woes will drag on for
months the German economy could rebound in the second half of
2012.
"Overall Germany will go through a slight recession in the
first half of the year," Ackermann said in the transcript of a
speech given in Berlin on Monday.
"(But) expected progress managing the crisis should revive
economic activity, external trade in particular, in the second
half of the year".
"The German economy at its core, is healthy. Europe's
problems are formidable, but solveable," he told a new year's
reception for the bank in Berlin.
"Europe will remain the central issue for months to come. It
will continue to revolve around the necessary reforms in crisis
countries and implementing the necessary steps for creating an
integrated Europe," he said.
Ackermann also said by deepening a commitment to Europe
Germany will be able to ensure it can compete effectively with
China and the United States and to push its views on financial
market regulation, trade and human rights, according to the
transcript.
Transferring more national powers to Brussels in helping
weaker nations was therefore not a sacrifice but an opportunity
to act in Germany's own self interest, he said.
(Reporting By Alexander Ratz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)