HAMBURG Nov 8 Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said on Thursday that Europe needed a banking union to make the financial sector "fitter" for the continent in the long-term.

"My personal opinion is that it must come so that Europe grows closer together, also on the basis of a stable banking sector," he said an event held by German newspaper Die Zeit in Hamburg, adding that it need not all come overnight. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)